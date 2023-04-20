Attack on Titan Cosplay Focuses on Series Finale Mikasa

Attack on Titan's final episode is set to hit the small screen later this year, and following the brutal installment that arrived earlier this year, there are plenty of anime fans who will return to see how the Scout Regiment ends its story. Of all the characters that have suffered in Hajime Isayama's dark franchise, Mikasa Ackermann might be at the top. Now, presented with a nightmare scenario, Mikasa has come to life with a pitch-perfect cosplay that places her back in the spotlight.

Eren Jaeger has become a very different person in Attack on Titan season 4, gaining the power of the Founding Titan and leading the Rumbling, aka an army of Colossal Titans, the world is shaking in his wake. As anime viewers witnessed in the previous installment, Studio MAPPA didn't pull any punches when it came to Jaeger's path of destruction. Looking to eliminate the world outside the borders of Paradis Island, Mikasa and the new roster of the Survey Corps are now put into a horrible situation that sees them having to fight against Eren to save the world. While Attack on Titan's series finale has yet to receive a precise release date, the franchise has confirmed that the last episode will arrive this fall.

Attack on Mikasa

Mikasa will never be able to transform into a Titan herself thanks to her status as an Ackermann. Despite this fact, the female Scout Regiment member remains a major threat to Eren's current march on the world. As we've seen time and time again, Mikasa is not someone to be trifled with, as she has not been scared to cut through humans and titans alike when it comes to protecting her friends and saving the world.

Hajime Isayama, the creator of the series, has been adamant that a sequel isn't on the way for Attack on Titan. The mangaka has confirmed that he might be willing to return to the universe via a short story focusing on Captain Levi's past, however. Whether we see the Titans return or not, Isayama has certainly earned his retirement over the years.

