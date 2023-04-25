Attack on Titan Director Hypes Series Finale With Eren Sketch

Attack on Titan is currently hard at work for the grand finale of its anime coming later this year, and the director behind the anime's final episode is hyping Eren Yeager's role in the series finale with an intense new sketch! Attack on Titan finally kicked off the first half of its final season earlier this year with a special that helped to set up the final climactic battle of the anime overall. While there's still much left on the table for the grand finale, many of the biggest questions are surrounding how things will end for its former hero turned antagonist, Eren.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 is currently scheduled for a release some time this Fall, and the team behind the anime has been hard at work on making sure the massive franchise sticks the landing. The director behind Attack on Titan's final episode, Yuichiro Hayashi, is keeping the hype for the series finale alive with a cool new sketch of Eren (as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter). It's an intense look at the final battle to come, and you can check it out below:

Eren Yeager illustration by Director Yuichiro Hayashi pic.twitter.com/FgiVObVaVa — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 25, 2023

What to Know for Attack on Titan's Series Finale

If you wanted to jump into Attack on Titan's big finale, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu (along with the previous four seasons currently available. The second and final Attack on Titan special is currently scheduled for a release this Fall as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date. As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first half of the grand finale special as such:

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

