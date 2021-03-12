Attack On Titan Season 4 Reminds Fans of How Much They Miss Old Eren

By Evan Valentine

Attack On Titan's fourth season has shifted the playing field in more ways than one, and though most characters have changed during the years between the conclusion of the anime's third season and the start of its fourth, none have seemingly changed more than Eren Jaeger. As fans reel from Eren's war against not only Marley, but his former soldiers in arms within the Survey Corps, a number of viewers on social media took the opportunity to share their sadness at Jaeger's recent events leading the Jaegerists and how much they miss the boy who kicked things off.

What do you think of the big changes we've seen from Eren Jaeger so far in this final season of Attack On Titan? Do you want to see Jaeger return to his more heroic roots? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

