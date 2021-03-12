Attack On Titan Season 4 Reminds Fans of How Much They Miss Old Eren
Attack On Titan's fourth season has shifted the playing field in more ways than one, and though most characters have changed during the years between the conclusion of the anime's third season and the start of its fourth, none have seemingly changed more than Eren Jaeger. As fans reel from Eren's war against not only Marley, but his former soldiers in arms within the Survey Corps, a number of viewers on social media took the opportunity to share their sadness at Jaeger's recent events leading the Jaegerists and how much they miss the boy who kicked things off.
What do you think of the big changes we've seen from Eren Jaeger so far in this final season of Attack On Titan? Do you want to see Jaeger return to his more heroic roots? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.
Days Gone By
prevnext
TBH I MISS THE OLD EREN 😩#進撃の巨人 #AttackOnTitan #shingeki pic.twitter.com/aGntzGduo5— ﹆ ˚ 🖖🏻◞˚ₓ 🧩 ⁕˚ AOT ❕ (@SupakpanitAngie) March 7, 2021
Not A Fan of Shirtless Eren
prevnext
I miss the old Eren, got all his clothes Eren. I hate the new Eren the shirtless brute Eren.— 綾波🤍⃤ジェイ (@JayAyanami) March 7, 2021
Menacing
March 8, 2021prevnext
Sympathy For The Devil
prevnext
I miss old Eren but I still love him either way. I feel so bad for him, he just wants to run away with his girlfriend but he can’t 🤧— 🧸 (@macaron_moons) March 8, 2021
It Can Be Confusing
prevnext
He’s gotten more depressed 💀 yet he got a glow up yet also a glow down....— ave (@averie97950421) March 11, 2021
I’m just straight up confused
Some Miss A Different Old Eren
prevnext
I miss this one pic.twitter.com/UA1EogQny8— Ichigo kurosaki (@Bleach_plague) March 8, 2021
He's A Schemer
prevnext
sometimes, eren's calm demeanor scares me. at this point, he's a better schemer than marleyans.— Nozomu-san (@iyasunozomu) March 8, 2021
Truly Heart Breaking
prev
It’s just hurt my heart when I see his empty full of pain eyes....💔😞 what a fu*cking war did to this innocent kid who had no clue about anything— kownhoshi|소피아🍒 (@kownhoshi_) March 7, 2021