Attack on Titan Reveals Eren's Final Titan Form

✖

Attack on Titan has revealed Eren's final Titan form with the newest chapter of the series! Attack on Titan has reached its penultimate chapter with the newest release of the series, and with its ending now only a chapter away Hajime Isayama's original manga series is totally going for broke as the endgame of the franchise has been set. Eren has been on a dangerous warpath as he seeks to annihilate the entire Earth essentially, and this resulting in what was apparently not even his final Titan form as demonstrated by the second to last chapter of the series.

The previous chapter of the series ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Reiner and Armin working together to deal one final blow to Eren's skeletal form after he had been separated by both Zeke and the Founding Titan's power as a result. The encompassing Colossal Titan blast seemed to destroy Eren's body, but Chapter 138 of the series reveals that it really only brought out one final and massive Titan transformation from Eren in the process. You can check it out below, but there are obviously major spoilers ahead for the second to final chapter of the series!

(Photo: Kodansha)

Chapter 138 of the series soon reveals that Armin and Reiner's effort did not work. Although it had separated Eren from the Founding Titan power, Eren soon arises with an even more powerful transformation. Although it's not longer a skeletal frame, it's a far more frightening version of Eren's Attack Titan transformation than ever before. Still retaining the old likeness of the transformation, it's now the exact same size and height of the Colossal Titan.

Eren's massive form is powerful as well, but a newly formed mental connection with Mikasa clues her into the major weakness in this new transformation. Eren himself is within the mouth of this giant form, and Mikasa soon finds that Eren's head and spine is attached to the rest of his body by pretty much just veins. Veins that she manages to cut following her making her way into his massive mouth.

What do you think of Eren's final Titan transformation? How does it compare to the other Titan forms he has had in the past? How do you think the series could even come to an end after this chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!