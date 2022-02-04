Attack On Titan Reveals the Shocking Truth Behind Grisha’s Final Days

Attack On Titan has never held things back when it comes to the dark subject matter of the battle between the Scout Regiment and the nation of Marley, but the latest episodes of the anime adaptation have thrown in a brand new wrinkle as Eren and Zeke have found themselves on a time-traveling journey. With the Jaeger siblings finding themselves in the mysterious realm of the Paths and face-to-face with Ymir, the Founding Titan, Eren and Zeke get the opportunity to witness the final days of their father, taking viewers along for the ride.

For those who might not have been familiar with the last days of the traveling doctor that was originally from the land of Marley, but now trapped within the walls like so many of his fellow Eldians, Grisha Jaeger was attempting to discover the location of the royal family in order to steal the power of the Founding Titan. Still hoping to bring about the resurgence of the nation of Eldia and save his people from being devoured by Titans, Grisha found himself unable to deliver the killing blow earlier in his life, realizing that in order to destroy the Reiss family, he would need to kill the children that were a part of it as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leaving his family to finally do the deed, which took place in the first episode of the series, viewers learn that Eren and Zeke were watching their father all along. What viewers also learned is that Grisha originally didn’t want to go through with this murderous plan, but was pushed to do it by his youngest son, with his future self whispering in his father’s ear throughout the endeavor. At Eren’s behest, history was written and the events that would see the youngest Jaeger gaining the powers of both the Attack Titan and the Founding Titan took place.

Of course, one of the most tear-jerking scenes in the latest installment featured Grisha having an unexpected reunion with his son, Zeke. ASking Zeke for forgiveness for the hell that he put him through, Grisha also begs his oldest son to put an end to Eren’s mysterious plans, though it might already be too late.

What do you think Eren’s mysterious plan is? Did the emotional reunion between father and son bring a tear to your eye? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.