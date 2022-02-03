Attack On Titan Just Played Out One of Its Wildest Reunions

Attack On Titan has seen the relationship between Eren and Zeke change astronomically, as the Jaeger siblings originally decided in this new season to work toward a common goal. With the youngest Jaeger convincing his older brother that he was on board with a plan to sterilize the Eldian race and eliminate the power of the Titans, it seems that Eren has different plans in mind and has joined Zeke on a trip through time, giving viewers one of the most emotional reunions of the series to date.

Eren played his trump card just a tad too early in the recent episodes, revealing that he is not seeking to sterilize the Eldian race, but has a secret plan in mind that is apparently far darker than what was originally thought. With Zeke currently having the power of the Founding Titan in his hands, he takes his little brother on a trip to the past, spending years revisiting the moments of their father’s life, Grisha. In an effort to show Eren that their father had brainwashed him, Zeke instead is privy to a reunion that sees Grisha actually able to see him, embrace him, and beg for forgiveness for the horror that he put his first son through.

One Attack On Titan fan shared the brief clip that sees Grisha encountering his oldest son, not just admonishing his own sins, but imploring the Beast Titan to stop his brother’s plan, which still remains a mystery to viewers but apparently is well known by the father of the Jaeger siblings:

This latest episode might have one of the most emotional moments of the series to date, but it’s also one that is hinting at the horror to come in the series, as Eren is clearly planning something horrible as he stares at the events that led to his birth and his eventual inheriting of the power of the Founding Titan. With the anime series only having a few episodes left before it comes to a close, fans can expect plenty of twists and turns, along with some of the most brutal moments of the series to date.

What do you think of this emotional reunion between father and son? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.