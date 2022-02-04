Toonami Confirms Attack On Titan Season Four, Part 2 Release Date

Attack On Titan isn’t holding anything back for the final episodes of its anime adaptation, already throwing plenty of new casualties at viewers as the war between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley draws to a close. With new episodes arriving on the regular on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, it seems that fans won’t have to wait long before English dubbed episodes arrive on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, as the programming block has revealed when the series will return.

Toonami has continued to be one of the premiere platforms for a number of anime series, with the likes of One Piece, Made In Abyss, Cowboy Bebop, Assassination Classroom, and Naruto Shippuden rounding out the current line-up. With the block recently running an original series in Fena: Pirate Princess, this month will also see the anime adaptation of Shenmue hit the scene, which has been a major player within the world of video games since the series debuted on the Sega Dreamcast decades ago. Though Toonami recently expressed difficult in adding the second season of Demon Slayer to its roster, it seems that Attack On Titan is a different story altogether.

Toonami took to its Official Facebook Page to announce that Attack On Titan would be returning to its roster with new episodes, once again diving into the very different world that sees Eren Jaeger attacking the nation of Marley directly and looking to change the world to a place that is more accommodating to his fellow Eldians:

The latest episode of Attack On Titan was a heady one, seeing Eren and Zeke spending years reliving the events of their father’s life. With Zeke attempting to convince Eren that their father Grish was attempting to brainwash him in order to restore the nation of Eldia, it seems that the former hero of the Scout Regiment has a different plan in mind. Eren’s plans are still a mystery as to why he wants the power of the Founding Titan, but it might spell trouble for both Eldia and Marley.

What do you think of Attack On Titan returning to Toonami? Do you have any predictions when it comes to the finale of the dark franchise?