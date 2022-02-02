Attack On Titan: Grisha Actor Addresses Fans After Their Best Performance Yet

Attack On Titan recently took viewers, and Eren and Zeke Jaeger, in a trip through time, with the Jaeger siblings witnessing all the triumphs and sins of their father, Grisha. Now, the voice actor behind the cursed Eldian is giving fans thanks as he helped in bringing about the biggest episode to date for the father of Eren and Zeke, which will have lasting ramifications on the battle between the Eldians and Marleyians that has changed so much since the early days of the series.

Grisha Jaeger has never quite been a hero in the universe created by Hajime Isayama, with the father to Eren and Zeke leaving the nation of Marley and entering the civilization within the walls to start a new family following his exile from the land of his birth. Attempting to free the Eldian people from the influence of the Reiss family, the royal family that had stolen the memories of those who have the ability to become Titans, Grisha chowed down on the currently royal family members in order to hold onto the power of the Founding Titan. Returning to Eren following the fall of the wall in the first episode of the dark anime, Grisha essentially fed himself to his son, giving the youngest Jaeger both the power of the Founding Titan and the Attack Titan.

Voice Actor Hiroshi Tsuchida shared a message of goodwill to fans as well as expressing just how lucky he is that he has been a pivotal part of the dark franchise, which continues to tell the story of the war between the denizens of Paradis Island and the warriors of the nation of Marley:

https://twitter.com/dodendai/status/1488556321117175808?s=20&t=0GoPAbYN-DcV6kv7I4Dj0g

The latest episode of the final season of Attack On Titan saw a number of unexpected moments take place, including Eren actually talking directly to his father in the past and pushing him toward eliminating the royal family to close the loop on history. On top of this, Grisha was able to physically interact with Zeke, hugging his son and begging for forgiveness for all that he had put his son through. With Zeke struggling how to process this information, Eren’s current state of mind is downright frightening.

What did you think of the mind-bending latest episode of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.