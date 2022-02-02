Attack on Titan Season 4 Shakes Zeke’s Plans With Dark New Reveals

Attack on Titan has really shaken Zeke’s plan with a major revelation with the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season is finally picking up as the newest episode featured a ton of revelations that will set off the rest of the series in motion as they continue to build towards the explosive finale. The one who has been changing the most throughout these episodes is Eren as fans have seen him take on a dramatically darker tone than was seen in the first three seasons of the series. But this was even a shock to the one he was supposed to be working with, Zeke.

The second part of the final season has reached a critical new impasse as Zeke is now trying to get Eren to go along with his plan for the future of Eldia. Doing so, he was trying to appeal to the fact that both he and Eren were set on this path by their terrible father but soon Zeke realizes just how out of his depth he really is. In fact, the more he gets to see Eren’s past with his father the more Zeke learns that Eren has been this darker version of himself all along. Eren’s always been violent and hiding something beneath.

Episode 79 of Attack on Titan picks up from the previous teases that revealed Eren had something different in mind about the Founding Titan’s power than what Zeke was planning. As Zeke took him on a tour of the past, he started to see that Grisha was a more loving father to Eren than what he ever had. This not only stirred complicated feelings within him, but at the same time he also learned about Eren’s violent past and his tendency to even kill as long as he was able to live the way he wanted.

This started to really rub Zeke the wrong way, and soon he learns that it was actually Eren manipulating his own life the entire time. With the secret power hidden within the Attack Titan, he was able to see so far into the future he learned the only way to get what he wants. Thus he had Grisha set him on his violent plan, and it was such an upsetting reveal for Zeke he now realizes he’s actually been Eren’s pawn this entire time.

But what do you think? Are you curious to see what this means for Eren's future goal for the series? What did you think of all of these new elements of Eren's character and past?