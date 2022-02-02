Attack On Titan Episode 80 Shares Synopsis, Crew List

Attack On Titan‘s final season has seen Eren Jaeger change by leaps and bounds, but it seems as though his journey is far from coming to an end as he joins his brother Zeke in a wild new realm. With the Jaeger siblings encountering Ymir and taking a trip through every event of Grisha Jaeger’s life, a new synopsis has dropped for the next episode of the anime adaptation that promises a heart-to-heart that will change the battle between the Eldians and Marleyians forever.

Eren Jaeger has changed astronomically since the conclusion of the third season which saw both him, Armin, and Mikasa staring across the ocean for the first time and wondering what lay in wait for them in the world at large. Unfortunately, their questions were answered and said answers weren’t what they were looking for as Eren began a campaign of violence against the nation of Marley, the land responsible for so many of the Eldians’ current woes. Even though Eren lost his head in a previous episode, he was still able to make contact with his brother Zeke and found themselves in a mysterious new realm that connects all Eldians together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The creative staff behind the next episode of Attack On Titan is listed below:

Script: Hiroshi Seko

Storyboard: Kazuyoshi Katayama

Director: Naoki Matsuura

Chief Animation Directors: Manabu Akita & Hitoshi Yamaguchi

Animation Director: Dae-yeol Park

The synopsis for the 80th episode of Attack On Titan reads as such:

“This is the story of those who have been resisting, fighting, and advancing for 2,000 years. Who was it that started the story? Eren speaks to Ymir, the founder who continues to walk: “You’ve been waiting 2,000 years for someone.”

One of the big reveals that we learned from Eren and Zeke’s time travel adventure is that the pair apparently have the ability to make changes to events that have already taken place, with the youngest Jaeger actually managing to whisper in their father’s ear and push him to take the power of the Founding Titan by any means necessary.

Are you prepared for the finale of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via Attack On Fans