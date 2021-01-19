Attack on Titan Fans React to the War Hammer Titan's Debut

By Kofi Outlaw

Attack On Titan Season 4 finally kicked into high gear this week, as the long-brewing war between Marley and Paradis Island finally erupted. Eren Yeager snuck into Marley to strike at the nation's leaders and military commanders, during a pivotal rally. However, even though Eren struck first (and brutally hard) with his Attack Titan assault, the leaders of Marley (Willy Tybur and Theo Magath) were ready for the ambush, and had a powerhouse deterrent of their own ready to stop Eren: The War Hammer Titan! As the final of the Nine Special Titans in the series, the War Hammer Titan's debut certainly has fans going off!

Scroll below to see how Attack On Titan fans are responding to season 4's War Hammer Titan debut!

The Coolest Titan

Did Attack On Titan save the best Titan for last? You watch and decide. 

I Am Gru

Fans of the Despicable Me series could unsee the War Hammer's stylistic connection to Gru. 

Mikasa vs. War Hammer

Seeing the War Hammer finally debut at the same Mikasa finally made her big Season 4 entrance was stan-overload for Attack On Titan fans. 

Perfect 2D & 3D

There's a lot of chatter within the Attack On Titan fandom about how MAPPA is using 3D CGI animation in these Season 4 episodes. But look at that footage above: it's hard to imagine doing the War Hammer Titan better... 

Thank You MAPPA

Even though some people are hating, A lot of Attack On Titan fans felt like this episode (and the War Hammer Titan) really delivered. 

Let The Memes Begin

Now that the War Hammer Titan is here, Attack On Titan fans are already getting to work on them memes. And they are glorious. 

Battle Recap

Pretty accurate description of how that Attack Titan vs. War Hammer Titan fight went down. 

Easy Win

After all the action, carnage, and drama, the War Hammer Titan was basically as easy to beat as your average router would be. LOL. Maybe that's why they've kept it under wraps for so long. 

