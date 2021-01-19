Attack on Titan Fans React to the War Hammer Titan's Debut

Attack On Titan Season 4 finally kicked into high gear this week, as the long-brewing war between Marley and Paradis Island finally erupted. Eren Yeager snuck into Marley to strike at the nation's leaders and military commanders, during a pivotal rally. However, even though Eren struck first (and brutally hard) with his Attack Titan assault, the leaders of Marley (Willy Tybur and Theo Magath) were ready for the ambush, and had a powerhouse deterrent of their own ready to stop Eren: The War Hammer Titan! As the final of the Nine Special Titans in the series, the War Hammer Titan's debut certainly has fans going off!

