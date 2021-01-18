Why Attack on Titan's CG Won't "Ruin" the Final Season

✖

Attack on Titan's final season won't be ruined by its CG animation. Early reports for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season began popping up about the use of 3DCG animation for the Titans themselves had many fans wondering about the final project for a while. It was an awkward time before the official premiere as not only was the final season of the series being taken on by a busy new studio, there was a notable lack of updates during its development.

Together with the December release outside of the usual seasonal anime schedule, it's almost impossible to keep from forming some kind of bias towards Attack on Titan's final season in general. Whether it was tempering expectations due to reports of the busy production schedule, or taken to the extreme and expecting the worst result possible to avoid getting crushed emotionally.

Sometimes it's easier than not to make mountains out of molehills, and that's honestly what's going on here. The response to the CG in the premiere episode for the Armored, Jaw, and Beast Titans wasn't as negative, so why is it such an issue with the newest episode of the series? Could it be the fact the fight scene took place at night this time around? That's a possible explanation, but it's more likely because the CG wasn't limited to just the Titans this time around.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Episode 65 of the series sees Mikasa, Levi, and the other Paradis fighters make their way to Marley, and some of their 3D maneuver gear movement is animated with CG. Seeing this together with new Attack Titan and War Hammer Titan looks just kind of snowballed into the response that even had some fans fighting back and forth about supporting studio MAPPA's work.

But although these Titan fights are a major draw of the series, the final season excels in the moments between. Attack on Titan's final season has excelled in capturing the smaller moments thus far. The Titans are nothing more than chaotic elements that emotionally impact our characters. The action might be a draw, but it's not why we keep tuning into the series. We want to what Eren and the others do, and we want to see them grow and overcome their darkness.

We also want to see, however, the political and sociological impacts on the Attack on Titan universe as a whole. On top of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic could have had on production, Attack on Titan's fourth season is doing fine with its use of CG. We've all seen more egregious examples though right? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!