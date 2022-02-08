Attack On Titan Debuts Full Version of “The Rumbling”

The Rumbling, as a concept, is one of the most terrifying things present in the series Attack On Titan. It was revealed in recent seasons to be inside the walls of Paradis as they are fit to bursting with countless Colossal Titans. With the latest episode seeing Eren unleash the Titans within the walls, the series has unleashed the full version of the opening theme that shares the Rumbling’s name and has broken records since hitting the internet.

The opening theme created by the band SiM definitely earns its name as “The Rumbling” has been a major element in the second half of this final season. For those who might not be aware of what the Rumbling is, it is the countless Colossal Titans that were used by the original King Fritz to create the walls that locked the Eldians within the island of Paradis. Following the latest episode, Eren Jaeger has obtained the power of the Founding Titan, unleashing the Rumbling on the world while telling his fellow Eldians that he would use this parade of death to destroy the world that saw them as devils, creating quite the paradigm for Armin, Mikasa, and the other remaining members of the Scout Regiment to have to figure out.

The Official Twitter Account for SiM shared the full version of their banger of a song, “The Rumbling,” which has been the perfect accompaniment for the devastating events, and actions taken by Eren Jaeger, that have been taking place within the second half of the final season of Attack On Titan:

https://twitter.com/SiM_Official/status/1490339837211136005

The final season of Attack On Titan only has a few episodes left before the series reaches its finale, though manga fans are having a rumbling of their own as they debate whether or not the anime adaptation will be able to finish the story of the Survey Corps on the small screen. Though MAPPA hasn’t made any announcements as to whether there will be a part three of the final season, or if the last war of the series will take place on the big screen, the studio is seeing great success with the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

What's your favorite opening theme from Attack On Titan to date?