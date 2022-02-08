Attack on Titan Reveals Eren’s Shocking True Goal

Attack on Titan fans have all but grown up with Eren, so you might think you know what the guy’s endgame is. For so long, fans were sure Eren wanted to dismantle the corruption of Paradis and kill all the titans, but that belief has changed. As our lead as learned more about his past, Eren’s goals have changed, and his final mission in the series is now ready to split his fans in two.

The update was made clear when Attack on Titan gave Eren the chance to update the world about his plans. After tapping into the Founding Titan’s power, the Coordinate gave him the ability to speak with all other Eldians. Eren shared his goal with his people, and well – it boils down to global genocide.

“My goal is to protect the people of Paradis, the place I was born and raised. However, the world wishes the annihilation of the people of Paradis. Not just those on the island but until all of the Subjects of Ymir have been eliminated,” Eren begins before moving on to his real reason for contacting everyone.

“The wall of titans shall trample all surface of the land outside this island. Until all lives existing there have been exterminated from this world.”

Clearly, Eren has taken a major shift with this goal, and it puts Zeke’s plan to shame. The Beast Titan had gnarly plans of his own of sterilizing the Eldian race to end its bloody history. However, Eren sees things totally differently. The man wants freedom above all else, and Eren is willing to cull all of humanity to free his people. And with an army of Colossal Titans at hand, Eren might just reach his goal.

