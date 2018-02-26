‘Attack on Titan’ Staff Drops New Season 3 Details

There isn’t much time left before Attack on Titan makes an anime comeback. This summer, the series will return with its third season, and fans have been counting down the days until its release. Now, the folks behind Attack on Titan are addressing fans about the third season, and it seems the release will make all of you Levi fans happy.

After all, it looks like the commander will be front and center for most of the season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Animage released a new issue containing a lengthy feature about Attack on Titan. Translators were quick to turn around the piece, and the team at Wit Studios had plenty to reveal about season three.

According to the feature, the show’s animators have started producing season three action sequences under director Imai Arifumi. The action animation director oversaw season two, and the team is following the previous season’s procedures when it comes to production.

The team also teased fans about a guest director for season three. A very “prestigious” creator has made storyboards for a “super spectacular episode” next season, but the director’s name is being kept secret.

Season three will feature some original content as well as adapted. Hajime Isayama, the series’ creator, has met with chief director Araki Tetsuro and screenwriter Kobayashi Yasuko to talk about the add-ons. Isayama said there were several things from the manga he’d like the anime to explain more, so the show will make those parts “easier for the audience to understand while adding more depth to them.”

Most importantly, the crew behind Attack on Titan singled out the highlight of season three. The staff at Wit Studios wants fans to know Levi will be the focal point of the season, so Survey Corps stans better prepare themselves now. The commander is making a comeback, and he isn’t going to do so quietly!

Are you excited to meet up with Levi and the gang for season three? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!