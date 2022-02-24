Attack On Titan: Why Did Armin Pop Off on Mikasa?

Attack On Titan’s final season is laying all its cards on the table, with the power structure of the war between the Eldians and Marleyians changing to such a degree that every being on Earth is now threatened. With Eren Jaeger marching off to destroy the world at large, Armin and Mikasa are attempting to figure out their next steps and the Scouts aren’t in the best of moods when it comes to sitting in the same room with one another.

In the latest installment of Attack On Titan, Armin and Mikasa struggled with their next move, with the brains of the operation coming to the realization that the Scout Regiment simply had too many fires to put out than could conceivably be doused at this point. With the Jaegerists looking to overtake Paradis following Eren’s departure, the military of Paradis being decimated thanks to Zeke’s scream, and Connie stealing Falco in order to transform his mother back into her human form, Armin lashes out at Mikasa when she brings up having a brainstorming session over what should be done about Eren. With the young Jaeger now being the largest Titan that we’ve ever seen and having the power over all Eldians, Titan or otherwise, Armin and Mikasa have their work cut out for them regardless of their decision.

Twitter User Butcher of Velen tried to breakdown the confrontation between Armin and Mikasa, with the current Colossal Titan unleashing a torrent of harsh thoughts as a result of his own self-doubt, with the young scout believing that Commander Erwin should have survived the season three finale:

The very point of this scene was to depict Armin & Mikasa's state of mind as the closest person they have just announced that he's about to commit genocide on a scale that's never been seen before. This is the lowest point both characters have ever been in their lives. 1/8 pic.twitter.com/2juk0VdCRe — Mert (@BingChillling_) February 20, 2022

Before Eren became the new Founding Titan, Armin might have had a decent shot of being able to defeat him, with the power of the Colossal Titan at his fingertips. Now, however, Eren isn’t just the largest Titan around, but he has the ability to not only control the Rumbling but any and all Eldians, with the previous Founding Titan able to even affect the memories of all those who resided within the island of Paradis. Needless to say, the final battle of Hajime Isayama’s epic series will fundamentally change the war between the Eldians and Marleyians.

What did you think of this brutal moment between Armin and Mikasa?