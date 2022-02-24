Attack on Titan Cosplayer Portrays All Nine Titans

Attack on Titan season four has been pushing through new episodes weekly since its return, and all eyes are on its surviving heroes these days. From Eren to Reiner and beyond, humanity’s survival is in the balance as the anime’s Nine Titans are ready for war. The Founding Titan has finally pieced together the group’s gaping edges, and thanks to one cosplayer, we can see how the Nine Titans look IRL with just a bit of body paint.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of yaizaperez. It was there the cosplay shared the cosplay project they’ve been working on during the past year. After all, they felt it was time to bring each of the Nine Titans to life with their body painting skills, and the end result is pretty fantastic.

As you can see, the Attack on Titan cosplay starts its look with Eren and his Attack Titan. The horrifying cosplay showcases just how powerful the star is when he’s transformed, and the cosplays keep coming from there. Annie and the Female Titan is next before Bertholt’s Colossal Titan comes into play. The War Hammer Titan, the Armored Titan, the Jaw Titan, the Cart Titan, and the Beast Titan follow. And of course, there is also the Founding Titan though they are not included in this project. If we want to be technique, Eren represents both since his dad forced him to inherit the Founding Titan long ago, so you can count that piece as a two-for-one.

If you love anime cosplays, then you can check out more of yaizaperez’s work here on Instagram. The Spanish cosplayer incorporates body painting into most of their looks, and they’ve covered top series from Demon Slayer to My Hero Academia and more.

What do you think of this impressive cosplay project? Which of the Nine Titans would you care to cosplay as?