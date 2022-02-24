Attack On Titan: “The Rumbling” Is Charting as One of Anime’s Biggest Tracks

Attack On Titan‘s The Rumbling isn’t just the scores of Colossal Titans that were unleashed from the walls of Paradis, but also the name of the OP that is tearing up the charts for the dark anime’s final season. With the band SiM laying down some heavy metal tracks to bring this new song to life, the opening theme has become one of the anime adaptation’s biggest songs to date, and a recent chart shows just how big Attack On Titan‘s latest opener has become.

In a recent report for Spotify, Attack On Titan’s final season ballad has been streamed around thirty-four million times, blowing away the competition which ironically enough is the series own ending theme in “Akuma no Ko,” Far below Attack On Titan’s streaming numbers lie other major series such as Ranking of Kings, One Piece, My Dress-Up Darling, and Tokyo 24th Ward Opening to name a few. With only a handful of episodes left in this final season, fans are beginning to wonder if the dark franchise will bring about the end of its story via a movie, or even a third part of its final season.

Attack On Titan has been nothing if not unpredictable, with Eren gaining the power of the Founding Titan and stabbing his brother Zeke in the back by revealing his true plan of killing everyone on the planet that isn’t a “Child of Ymir,” Effectively becoming the villain of the series, Eren is now in a form larger than anything we’ve ever seen, allowing him to control not only hundreds of Colossal Titans, but also having complete control over anyone that is an Eldian.

Now, the Scout Regiment is left with a horrifying decision as they must now choose if they will follow their former friend Eren and his genocidal machinations or if they will attempt the seemingly futile task of fighting against Jaeger and his vast army. Needless to say, things are only going to get worse for all parties involved as the dark anime inches closer to its grand finale.

What do you think of Attack On Titan's opening theme continuing to top the charts? What has been your favorite opening of the series to date?

