Attack on Titan Season 4 Celebrates Levi’s Comeback With New Storyboard

Captain Levi of the Scout Regiment has proved himself on the battlefield more times than we can count at this point, making him easily one of the most popular heroes of Attack on Titan. With his rivalry with Zeke Jaeger the Beast Titan unfortunately resulting in Levi losing some major body parts, his status in the fourth and final season has been up in the air, though the latest episode is hinting at the idea that the member of the Ackerman Clan is set to make a big comeback.

While Zeke had laid out a perfect plan for taking down Levi in an attempt to make contact with his brother Eren, the Beast Titan didn’t anticipate Levi’s skills and his willingness to cut down fellow members of the Scout Regiment once they had been turned into Titans themselves. With Levi holding Zeke hostage using a Thunder Spear to keep him in line, the Beast Titan risked his own life to escape, nearly killing himself while horribly maiming Levi in the process. Luckily for Levi, he was eventually found by Hange and the two ran into Pieck and a Marleyian Captain following Eren’s acquisition of the powers of the Founding Titan and the unleashing of the power of the Rumbling.

Twitter Outlet Attack on Titan Wiki shared a keyframe from Studio MAPPA that captures the look of Levi in one of his most dire situations, as the Captain of the Survey Corps is attempting to recover from injuries that would have most likely killed most other characters in the series who didn’t have Titan powers at their disposal:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1498041685472776196

With Eren only recently gaining the power of the Founding Titan, it will be interesting to see how Levi handles this new scenario and if he will dive into battle once again. Regardless of how he decides to approach Eren’s new situation, Levi is sure to still hold a massive grudge against Zeke who has taken so much from the Scout Regiment member at this point in the series.

Do you see Levi managing to survive the final battle of Attack on Titan? What has been your favorite moment of the final season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.