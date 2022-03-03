Attack On Titan Crew Reveals the Worst Part of Eren’s Founding Titan

Attack on Titan has given Eren Jaeger some major power with his acquisition of the abilities of the Founding Titan, but with his major upgrade, Eren has been given a terrifying new appearance. Now looming over the world in the largest Titan form that we’ve ever seen, Eren’s appearance gives him larger-than-life ribs but has him shimmying across the ground to lead a line of Colossal Titans toward Paradis’ enemies. Now, the creative minds behind the final season of Attack on Titan have shared the difficulties that came with animating Eren’s new transformation.

In a recent interview, the director of the final season of the dark anime franchise, Yuichiro Hayashi, and the screen designer/CG Producer, Yusuke Tannawa, took the opportunity to discuss how to bring Eren’s grotesque new form to life, which sees Jaeger’s head placed upon a giant form of ribs and limbs as far as the eye can see:

Tannawa: When we were asked to work on Attack on Titan I’m not sure if it was drawn in manga at that time or not, but one of the themes we were thinking about was how to animate the Rumbling. How to portray it, how to stage it, how to show it. Well, we’re still trying to figure it out.

Hayashi: Well, also Eren in the Founding Titan form, we were wondering how we could animate them. We did a lot of testing to create the look, so it wasn’t a rush job, but we planned out a long prep period to create them. As for Eren in the Founding Titan form, we can’t quite tell how he moves in the manga, so we imagined how he’d move from his shape and size, and we tried to recreate him and move based on our imagination.

The original Youtube video, posted by Pony Canyon, has plenty more behind-the-scenes exploration by the two creative minds working on the final episodes of Attack on Titan, with the future of how the dark series will come to a close still being a mystery at this point to fans:

With Attack on Titan confirming that they plan to have a role at this year’s Anime Japan, perhaps a movie might be used to tie up the final battle of the Scout Regiment.