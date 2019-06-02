Attack on Titan’s WIT Studio Announces Anime Expo Appearance

Anime fans from all over will soon be gathering together at Anime Expo 2019 next month, and the convention is packing full of big name special guests. The latest announcement is definitely one of the biggest as Wit Studio, the studio behind series such as Attack on Titan, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and the upcoming Vinland Saga, will have a major presence at the upcoming convention.

Anime Expo 2019 announced in a press release that manga artist and illustrator Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, director Hiro Kaburagi, scriptwriter Ryota Kosawa, and WIT Studio President George Wada will be making special guest appearances.

This will be the first overseas convention appearances for director Hiro Kaburagi and scriptwriter Ryota Kosawa, and each of them will be available for both a panel (which will be taking place on Thursday, July 4th from 10:30-11:30 AM) and autograph sessions.

Yoshiyuki Sadamoto is most famous for his work with series such as R20: A Town with Gears, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Archaic Smile. Hiro Kaburagi is known for work including Kimi ni Todoke, My Little Monster, Hozuki’s Coolheadedness and 91 Days. Ryota Kosawa is a notable screenwriter in Japan, and even received a Best Screenplay Award and other awards all around Japan for his work on Always Sanchome no Yuhi.

As for George Wada, he worked as a producer on Production I.G.’s Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex before starting WIT Studio in 2012 and producing such notable hits as Attack on Titan, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and The Ancient Magus Bride. With WIT Studio currently in the middle of swirling rumors over its potentially moving on to other projects following Attack on Titan‘s third season, fans will definitely be keeping an eye on the studio to see if any updates are made. But if not, it will be a good perspective into their works!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.