Attack on Titan x Sanrio Collab Cuddles Up Armin and Connie

Attack on Titan is no stranger to being a part of some wild collaborations in the past. We've seen the Scout Regiment teaming up with cleaning supply companies as well as oral health distributors in the past, but perhaps no team-up could be stranger than the dark franchise's collaboration with Sanrio. Sanrio, as a company, produces colorful cartoon characters in Japan like Hello Kitty and Aggretsuko, and now, they've teamed up with the likes of Armin and Connie of Survey Corps fame.

When last we left Connie and Armin in Attack on Titan's anime adaptation, the two members of the Scout Regiment had to make some tough decisions in order to save the outside world from Eren Jaeger's destructive goals. With a number of residents of Paradis backing up Eren's goal of eliminating the nation of Marley and the civilians of the world who see them as devils, the Survey Corps has been forced to eliminate former friends, with Connie brutally shooting his old friends in order to get an airship. While the Scout Regiment might have achieved their goal of finding a method of transportation to face the new Founding Titan, they've suffered some serious physical and emotional scars in doing so.

Twitter Outlet Attack on Titan Wiki shared two new images of the Attack on Titan and Sanrio collaboration, seeing Connie and Armin existing next to some of the most adorable creations of the company that is most well known for bringing Hello Kitty to the masses:

Attack on Titan x Sanrio



Armin illustration pic.twitter.com/agMWV5936I — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 13, 2022

Attack on Titan x Sanrio



Connie illustration pic.twitter.com/vToATgq98X — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 14, 2022

Anime fans can expect Attack on Titan's anime adaptation to return next year, with Studio MAPPA returning for the final episodes of the dark series. In keeping up with the story to date, fans of the Survey Corps should prepare themselves for one of the biggest, and darkest, brawls of the series to date, and like so many other storylines in the franchise, it should come as no surprise that not everyone is going to make it out of this fight alive.

What hilariously adorable characters would you like to see the Scout Regiment team up with in the future? What has been the most hilarious anime crossover when it comes to Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Survey Corps.