Attack on Titan: MAPPA Hypes Season 4 with New Levi Artwork

The fourth season of Attack on Titan is set to release its third and final batch of episodes next year. While Studio MAPPA hasn't confirmed a specific release date for these last installments, the animation studio has released new official art of Captain Levi as one of the strongest members of the Scout Regiment prepares for the final battle. As Eren Jaeger continues to lead waves of Colossal Titans toward all nations outside of Paradis, expect a big role for Levi next year.

Levi has never had the ability to transform into a Titan himself, thanks in part to his lineage within the Ackermann family. However, this hasn't stopped the high-ranking Survey Corps member from taking down more Titans than he can count. When last we saw Levi, he was nursing the wounds that were inflicted upon him during a suicidal action taken by Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan. Losing some appendages along with coming startingly close to death, Levi was luckily saved by Hange as the Jaegerists attempted to help enact Eren's plans. Needless to say, despite his wounds, Levi has a score to settle with both the Beast Titan and the Attack Titan in the final episodes of the anime.

Twitter Outlet Attack on Titan Wiki shared the new official image of Captain Levi from Studio MAPPA, getting fans prepared for the final episodes of the dark anime franchise which will see the Ackermann battling against Eren Jaeger in a twist of fate that many didn't see coming:

Levi Ackerman by Mappa



The final battle of the series is definitively one of the biggest that the Scout Regiment has ever been a part of, and considering just how many life or death fights that the Eldians have found themselves in, this is truly saying something. While creator Hajime Isayama has been tight-lipped about the possibility of a sequel series eventually being released, the mangaka did reveal a number of hints in the director's cut for the final chapter that a story could continue in this world, albeit one that was far different from the Survey Corps's story.

What do you think of this new image of Levi? What are your predictions for the final battle of the dark series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.