Avatar Fans Celebrate The Anniversary Of The Legend of Korra

Fans of the bending world were blown away earlier this year when it was announced that the universe of Avatar The Last Airbender would be making a comeback as Paramount Studios announced that a new animated project was in the works. Now, fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of the sequel series that introduced fans to a brand new Avatar in The Legend of Korra, which first aired on Nickelodeon and introduced how the world of Aang and his friends had changed significantly decades following their original adventures.

Though The Legend of Korra ended with its fourth season, it did continue shortly after with a graphic novel mini-series that further explored the budding relationship between Korra and Asami. With Avatar Studios seeking to re-ignite the universe of bending in the future with television and movie projects, it is definitely a possibility that this isn't the last that we've seen of Korra and her friends.

How will you celebrate the ninth anniversary of The Legend of Korra? What projects do you hope will be created by Avatar Studios? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.