Avatar Fans Celebrate The Anniversary Of The Legend of Korra
Fans of the bending world were blown away earlier this year when it was announced that the universe of Avatar The Last Airbender would be making a comeback as Paramount Studios announced that a new animated project was in the works. Now, fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of the sequel series that introduced fans to a brand new Avatar in The Legend of Korra, which first aired on Nickelodeon and introduced how the world of Aang and his friends had changed significantly decades following their original adventures.
Though The Legend of Korra ended with its fourth season, it did continue shortly after with a graphic novel mini-series that further explored the budding relationship between Korra and Asami. With Avatar Studios seeking to re-ignite the universe of bending in the future with television and movie projects, it is definitely a possibility that this isn't the last that we've seen of Korra and her friends.
How will you celebrate the ninth anniversary of The Legend of Korra? What projects do you hope will be created by Avatar Studios? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.
Simply Amazing
9 years ago the first episode of the legend of korra aired, so happy #9YearsofKorra to all the fans of this amazing show pic.twitter.com/vRbSHh11l4— stella ︽✵︽ (@kuviraazulas) April 14, 2021
A Work of Beauty
The final frame in each season of Korra #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/J3X8bfqD4B— 🌊 (@korrasami19) April 14, 2021
The Passing Of The Torch
“avatar aang accomplished many remarkable things in his life. but sadly, his time in this world came to an end. and like the cycle of the seasons, the cycle of the avatar began anew.” these words opened the first episode of legend of korra, aired 9 years ago today. #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/JBoOKohPTI— a 🌙 (@jinoraikki) April 14, 2021
The Avatar State Was Serious Business
Korra entering the Avatar state in each Book #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/lijkZWCohQ— 🌊 (@korrasami19) April 14, 2021
The More Things Change...
korra being excited to start a new adventure in the premier and finale 🥺 #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/Ukc2pA1F1k— amar (@karazrell) April 14, 2021
Korra Was A Beast
reminder that korra was the first avatar to master metalbending and spiritbending #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/gh9qbiE4Eo— swampy moped go brr (@thebeifongclan) April 14, 2021
A Long Line Of Avatars
“When we hit our lowest point, we are open to the greatest change.” -Avatar Aang #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/5uV8AN1NYa— beau (@korrasearth) April 14, 2021
Quite The Accomplishment
korra defeated the equalists, unalaq, vaatu and the red lotus all before she turned 20 btw #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/29s5OWTYeM— swampy moped go brr (@thebeifongclan) April 14, 2021
They Are Missed
missing THEM today. #9YearsofKorra pic.twitter.com/lowzqYzvZL— tiana (@yangfalls) April 14, 2021