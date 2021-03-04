Paramount+ Launches with Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra have been in the news in recent days thanks to the announcement that Paramount is working on some brand new project in the world of bending with a full-fledged Avatar Studios being created for this purpose, and now fans can revisit the original animated series on Paramount+. With the streaming service of Netflix currently working on a live-action adaptation of the Avatar series, it seems as if the world of Aang and Korra will be blowing up in the next few years as bending makes a grand return.

Last year, Avatar and Korra both landed on Netflix, giving subscribers the opportunity to dive into the world of bending. Though many fans believe that the original series cannot be topped when it comes to overall quality, the four seasons of The Legend of Korra attempt to live up to the high standards of its predecessor by introducing the next Avatar that followed the life of Aang. With a new animated film in the works for the world of benders, fans are interested to discover whether it will follow the further adventures of Aang, Korra, or new characters that are introduced into the fan-favorite world.

Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra were able to continue past their initial animated series, being translated into a number of sequel stories and spin-offs via original graphic novels published through the comic book publisher of Dark Horse Comics. With stories like "The Search" and "Turf Wars" continuing to tell the stories of Korra and Aang, there are plenty of tales that would definitely make for good adaptations when it comes to the future projects of Avatar Studios.

The world of Avatar was also expanded in novels, with the previous Avatar of Kyoshi having her story told in a book which showed how different she was from the likes of Aang and Korra, taking a far more brutal approach to her duties of protecting the planet. Needless to say, though we don't know which direction the future of Avatar Studios will take with its projects, there are plenty of tales that could definitely be translated to animated series or films.

