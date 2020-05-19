Netflix Weighs in on Avatar: The Last Airbender vs Legend of Korra Debate
Avatar: The Last Airbender has withstood the test of time to become one of the best cartoons ever made. Its careful exploration into the Avatar cycle and heavy topics like war kept fans engaged season after season. When its sequel was announced, fans were split on how necessary the Legend of Korra was. And over on Twitter, that debate has been relit after Netflix weighed in on the debate.
As always, social media is a hot spot for reactions, and debates are often held within the anime fandom. Not long after Netflix brought Avatar back to its service, a fan known as Shonen Clout shared their thoughts on the franchise. They said they would love to see a fourth season of the show instead of The Legend of Korra where its heroes were grown up. Of course, that got the fan stirred up, and things got even worse when Netflix shared the message.
Korra’s👏story👏was👏important👏— NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 19, 2020
Aang’s👏story👏had👏been👏told👏 https://t.co/2rpIuQR7q1
Over on NX, the viral Netflix account showed its support for Korra with a simple message. "Korra's story was important," the page shared. After tens of thousands of likes, it seems the site's point about The Legend of Korra has gotten through, and the fandom has risen up to show its support for all things Avatar.
As you can see in the slides below, netizens have given their take on this debate as three sides continue to clash. While there are those who wish Korra was never introduced, there are plenty of others who found the show to be just as important as the one Aang led. And if you happen to like both shows, that is perfectly fine! It turns out most fans vibe with both series, and we're sure the Avatars themselves would be part of that party!
