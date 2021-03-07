Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Taps into One of Korra and Asami's Best Moments

✖

One Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is tapping into one of Korra and Asami's best moments in The Legend of Korra! When Avatar: The Last Airbender's official sequel series was still airing, one of the major draws early on was the surprising romantic undertone developing between Korra and Asami. The series continued to develop this romantic relationship between the two heroines with each new season, and it was not until the series came to an end that the two of them finally were able to become an official pairing. But the clues were always there.

One of the more notable moments early on was Korra being flustered as Asami swam up to her in a pool, and it was one of the more hilariously awkward moments that helped to flesh out their budding relationship. Now two artists have awesomely brought this moment to life through cosplay as artists @cutiepiesensei's Korra and @xkirakelly's Asami perfectly recreated this scene. Check it out below:

The Legend of Korra, like the first series, did come to a decisive ending but it's not entirely impossible for the franchise to revisit these characters someday. ViacomCBS has announced plans to expand Avatar: The Last Airbender world with brand new animated TV series and feature films with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko serving as co-chief creative officers of the newly formed Avatar Studios. It's been confirmed that this universe will kick off with a new animated film first, but it's unclear as to what aspects of this universe the franchise will explore just yet.

This means that not only are characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender on the table, but The Legend of Korra as well. With so many opportunities to explore new ideas and potentially revisit fan favorite characters, we could very well see Korra and Asami again in the future. Perhaps we'll finally get to see a much fuller phase of their romance than we got in the original? If you wanted to check out The Legend of Korra for yourself, that and Avatar: The Last Airbender series are now streaming on Paramount+.

What did you think of Korra and Asami's relationship in The Legend of Korra? Would you like to get an update on these characters in a future series or movie? Which characters do you want to see as part of this expanded Avatar universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!