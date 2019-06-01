The Legend of Korra Sequel Takes Korra and Asami’s Relationship to the Next Level

The next chapter of The Legend of Korra saga has given fans of Korra and Asami a moment they’ve been longing for. SPOILERS for The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire Part One by Michael Dante DiMartino and Michelle Wong follow.

The Legend of Korra fans will remember how the show ended, with Korra and Asami walking hand-in-hand into the Spirit World. The show’s creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, later confirmed that the ending was meant to show that Korra and Asami had entered into a romantic relationship and that they would continue on their lives journeys together.

While LGBT fans were happy to have that relationship codified, some felt cheated that it was only made explicit in the final scene of the show. The first The Legend of Korra comic book, The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, revealed more of their relationship. It showed the couple’s first kiss and had them coming out ot their friends and family.

Still, some fans felt this was rushed and wanted to spend more time with Korra and Asami as a couple rather than adventuring companions. The first installment of The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire delivers on that in an interesting way.

Ruins of the Empire deals with the fallout of some major events in The Legend of Korra. During the series, there was a coup in the Earth Kingdom that led to the rise of the military leader Kuvira and her Earth Empire. Kuvira’s forces threatened Republic City. Hiroshi Sato, Asami’s father, gave his life to help Korra and her allies defeat Kuvira.

Kuvira has been imprisoned ever since, but the remnants of Kuvira’s forces survived and, in Ruins of the Empire, are amassing to wage war once again. Kuvira is said to have reformed after her defeat, and so Korra has the idea to talk to her and see if she can help talk down her old followers. The rest of Team Avatar is against the idea, but Korra decides to go forward anyway.

This hits especially hard with Asami, with the loss of her father still fresh in her mind. There’s some tension between her and Korra, but it plays out on the page with a conversation between them.

“Kuvira took my father from me,” Asami says. “I didn’t need ot be reminded of all the other horrible things she’s done.

“It’s all right,” Korra responds. “I’ll talk to her on my own.”

“Thanks for understanding,” Asami says. She then wishes Korra good luck and gives her a kiss.

Yes, this is a single, small scene, but it’s the first time The Legend of Korra fans have been able to see how Korra and Asami interact as a couple. It’s also an all-too-rare moment of romantic intimacy for an LGBTQ couple in a comic book.

What do you think of this conversation between Korra and Asami? Let us know in the comments. The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire Part One is on sale now.