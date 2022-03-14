Avatar Studios Adds Voltron and Star Trek Veteran

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Avatar Studios has made a very important new staff addition by bringing on a veteran from Voltron: Legendary Defender and Star Trek: Prodigy! The fan favorite animated franchise has been enjoying a renaissance over the last few years as following its streaming releases with Netflix and Paramount+, fans were able to either re-experience the series or finally catch it for the first time. It was then announced that the franchise would be continuing with a whole new universe of projects under the umbrella of the brand new Avatar Studios with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko playing a major role.

It was previously revealed that this new studio was developed with the intent of crafting new animated feature films and TV series set within the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, and while fans have yet to see what kind of projects are in the works just yet there have been important developments behind-the-scenes as members of the all important staff have been added to the studio. This includes the newest addition, Steve In Chang Ahn, who announced on Twitter that he has been recruited as the Head of Story for Avatar Studios:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/steveahn82/status/1503393455329796097?s=20&t=IqAyNm-lLHo1tMxhYq3ndQ

Ahn has previously directed on projects such as Voltron: Legendary Defender, Star Trek: Prodigy, and most recently Amazon’s The Boys: Diabolical animated series. What makes this announcement especially exciting, however, is that it means that the story developments for the Avatar Studios projects is now moving into high gear. It’s yet to be revealed just how each of these new releases will expand on the original two animated series, but there is a ton of room to explore with not only previously established characters but potential new ones as well.

This won’t be the only new release from the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise in the future either as Netflix is currently now filming their own live-action adaptation of the original animated series. This means fans of either medium will have something Avatar to look forward to in the coming months and years. But what do you think? What kind of stories are you hoping to see come from Avatar Studios? Which characters or ideas would you want to see expanded on further? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Avatar: The Last Airbender in the comments!