Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Official Cast and Crew

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to give the world of live-action film one more shot. Netflix began developing a live-action adaptation of the hit animated series years ago, but little has been said about the project until now. The company took time today to announce the official cast and crew of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The announcement was put forward this morning not long after reports went live about the cast. Netflix has now confirmed who will be leading the show, so you can learn all about the stars and their roles below:

GORDON CORMIER (he/him) is AANG (12), a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world. An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.

KIAWENTIIO (she/her) is KATARA (14), a determined and hopeful waterbender, the last in her small village. Though only fourteen, she’s already endured great personal tragedy, which has held her back from rising to her true potential, though it’s never dimmed her warm and caring spirit.

IAN OUSLEY (he/him) is SOKKA (16), Katara’s sardonic and resourceful 16-year-old brother. Outwardly confident, even brash, he takes his responsibility as the leader of his tribe seriously, despite his inner doubts over his warrior skills… doubts that he masks with his wit and deadpan sense of humor.

DALLAS LIU (he/him) is ZUKO (17), a skilled firebender and the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. Currently roaming the world in exile, he’s on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar because he believes that is the only way to reclaim his life and live up to the demands of his cruel and controlling father, the Fire Lord.

As for the crew, Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow) has been tapped to write the adaptation and act as show runner. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Michael Goi, and Kim will also executive producer the project alongside Roseanne Liang. Jabar Raisani, Goi, and Liang will also act as directors for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

At this point, fans know little about the project outside of its casting. Avatar: The Last Airbender will adapt the critically acclaim story found in the original Nickelodeon series. As for a release date or synopsis, Netflix's adaptation has yet to settle those finer details. But with a cast and crew in pocket, fans are as curious as they are nervous about this ambitious adaptation.

What do you think about Netflix's big cast and crew here? Are you excited for this Avatar: The Last Airbender makeover?