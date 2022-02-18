Avatar Studios Confirms Incoming Update On New Projects

Avatar The Last Airbender first arrived in 2005, introducing fans to the story of the powerful bender known as Aang who was tasked with saving the world from the encroaching army of the Fire Nation. With the series spawning a sequel in The Legend of Korra, it’s been quite a few years since the story of Korra came to a close, but it seems as though the franchise is aiming to make up for lost time. Avatar Studios is hinting at some major updates in the future.

While there have been a few details revealed regarding what Avatar Studios is planning when it comes to creating new stories in the universe of Aang and Korra, the animation creators have revealed that they plan on using computer-generated animation in order to bring their future stories to life. While it is most likely going to be years before we see the arrival of these new bending tales, according to creator Bryan Kontiezko in a recent interview, there are sure to be some major details that could be revealed when it comes to the projects that Avatar Studios will start with when it comes to revisiting the beloved universe.

Twitter Outlet Avatar News shared the Instagram Post that sees Avatar Studios responding to a fan, promising that a major update is incoming following the noticeable absence that the studio had when it came to Paramount’s recent investor event that touched on new projects for the likes of Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

The stories from Avatar Studios aren’t the only time that we’ll see the world of bending hitting the screen in the future, as Netflix has already begun production on their live-action adaptation of the original Avatar The Last Airbender series. Needless to say, the original universe might not have released any new animated projects since coming to an end over a decade ago, but it seems that both Avatar Studios and Netflix are looking to make up for last time with their projects.

What stories from the world of Avatar The Last Airbender do you want to see Avatar Studios cover? Which characters do you want to see get movies and/or television series of their own?