Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Gives Aang Surprising Makeover

One surprising Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay has gone viral with fans for giving Avatar Aang a very unexpected yet hilarious makeover! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing quite the boom for itself lately as following a renewed life on streaming platforms like Netflix and Paramount+, the franchise found a whole new audience of fans who got to experience the classic animated series for the first real time. Now the franchise is getting ready to expand with a whole new slate of projects including new plans for animated movies and series and Netflix has a new live-action adaptation in the works as well.

Both these animated and live-action efforts will be introducing fans to a whole new look for Aaag as they interpret the events of the original animated series in new ways, and that also means that it's time to look back and see how far Aang has come already. Artist Low Cost Cosplay is offering just that on Instagram with a hilarious new take on Aang that has gone viral with fans for a form that likely will not be seen in any of these new efforts coming for fans in the future. Check it out below:

It's yet to be revealed when the new animated projects from Avatar Studios will be hitting, but Netflix is fairly close to releasing its new live-action adaptation. Netflix has yet to set a release window or date for the new series, but the current cast for Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series includes Gordon Cormier as Aang the Avatar, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Maria Zhang as Suki, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, and more.

As for what to expect, Netflix describes the new live-action series as such "The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback's Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct."

