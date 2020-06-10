Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Wants to Reprise the Cabbage Man for Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture of pop culture thanks to its Netflix comeback, but the show has been talked about for years now. The hit Nickelodeon series is often referred to as an exemplary animated series that pushes the medium's boundary. Of course, there are other parts of the show that fans have made famous with memes, and the actor responsible for the show's greatest meme wants to reprise his role in real life.

Recently, Slate got the chance to dig into the fabled Cabbage Merchant when it spoke with the crew behind Avatar. It was there voice actor James Sie pulled back the current on the poor character and said he could totally play the merchant for Netflix's live-action series.

"Now I’m more at the age of what the cabbage merchant was then. I will cultivate that little beard if they need me to. And because my face is quite expressive, I’m perfect for a live-action version of an animated show. I’m ready," the actor shared.

Of course, fans would love to see Sie return as the character. The unassuming merchant became one of the best running gags of Avatar, and he is still talked about today. The Cabbage Merchant appears through the show with his stand of produce which always gets smushed by the Avatar and Company. The character, which was meant to be part of a one-off joke, became its own role after fans of Avatar championed the ill-fated merchant.

As for Sie, he is not too surprised by the love given to the Cabbage Merchant. "He’s that encapsulation of all of our frustrations and exasperation. We are all the cabbage merchant," he told Slate.

Currently, there is no word on whether Netflix will extend a casting call to Sie, but fans are ready for that to happen. The Netflix title has kept its details close to chest since it was announced, but interest in its Avatar live-action adaptation is higher now than ever before.

