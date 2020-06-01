Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Reminding Fans Why Uncle Iroh Is So Important

Netflix's decision to bring Avatar: The Last Airbender back to its catalog is one of its smartest moves to date. The series remains a favorite with fans who grew up with the animated series, and they are binging it at this very moment. Now, many of those fans revisiting the series admit they see one character in a new light, and they want everyone to know Uncle Iroh is the hero we most certainly need and deserve.

As you can see in the slides below, the Avatar fandom has been busy showering Uncle Iroh with praise. The character may not be one of the show's leads, but his part as a secondary fighter is very important. Not only is it Uncle Iroh who helps Zuko through his misguided youth to become the Fire Lord his people need, but Uncle Iroh acts as the heart of the franchise.

Sure, the Avatar might be all about bringing back balance to the world, but it is Uncle Iroh who lives that lesson. The man has always been favored for his wise words, but his ardent hope for a peaceful future has netizens feeling especially emotional these days. As the world endures a truly unprecedented time, role models like Uncle Iroh are helping people make sense of the events surrounding them.

Of course, the fans below are just a sample of those watching Avatar: The Last Airbender, but their love for Uncle Iroh is shared. His steady character helped Zuko and others mature through their journey, and Uncle Iroh is doing the same for millions of viewers today. And if that does not make the character an invaluable one, well - it seems nothing could.

