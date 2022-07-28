Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings Back Katara of The Fire Nation

Recently, while San Diego Comic-Con was in full swing, Nickelodeon turned quite a few heads by confirming that the first new movie from Avatar Studios would bring back Aang and his friends for the first time following the conclusion of the original series and the sequel series in Legend of Korra. Over the course of the initial three seasons, Avatar The Last Airbender saw its characters go through some major changes, but perhaps no season saw the heroes change more than the final one, as one cosplayer brings back the look of Katara from her time within the Fire Nation.

Following the events of the initial series, Katara found herself becoming one of the strongest benders in the world, learning to harness her water-bending power to take control of the blood in opponents' veins while also mastering her original abilities to a wild extent. Katara would eventually end up beginning a family with Aang, with the water bender returning for the sequel series and meeting the reincarnation of her deceased partner in Korra. While details about the story of the upcoming animated movie that will bring back Katara and company are still few and far between, it will be interesting to see at what point their lives the film will cover.

Instagram Cosplayer KosTheTic shared this new take on Katara's Fire Nation fit, which was employed as a way for both the water bender and her friends to infiltrate the country that was seeking to take over the world and place all citizens beneath the rule of the Fire Lord Ozai:

Avatar Studios is reportedly working on three new animated movies, with the stories of the other two following the first still steeped in mystery. It definitely wouldn't be a surprise if the Legend of Korra series was revisited in one of these movies.

Of course, the films from Paramount aren't the only projects on the horizon, as Netflix is currently producing a live-action adaptation of the series via a new television series with Katara's role set to be played by actress Kiawentiio. The series has yet to show any of the actors in costume, though considering the love that fans have for the original series, there are plenty of viewers waiting to see if the streaming service can nail the feel of the original television series.

What do you think of this new take on Katara during her days infiltrating the Fire Nation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.