Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Unites Katara and Aang in New Photo

Avatar: The Last Airbender isn’t just set to receive new animated projects from Avatar Studios, but it also is set to receive a live-action adaptation from Netflix. With the production from the streaming service currently underway, two stars of the series have shared images of Aang and Katara side-by-side, getting fans ready for the recreation of the benders that hoped to stop the advance of the Fire Nation and form some valuable friendships along the way.

The relationship between Aang and Katara has been one of the biggest introduced in Avatar The Last Airbender, with their childhood romance eventually seeing the two settling down and having children of their own. With the arrival of the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, fans were introduced to their offspring while also showing viewers an older Katara continuing to live following the passing of Aang. It will be interesting to see if the live-action adaptation on Netflix will become popular enough to eventually warrant an arrival of Korra to the streaming service as well in a live-action series.

Kiawentiio shared the meeting between herself and her co-star Gordon Cormier via her Official Instagram Account, giving fans a look at the two actors together before we eventually see them sporting the attire worn by Aang and Katara:

Recently, the actor who will be portraying Uncle Iroh in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, went into detail regarding how the series will approach its first season differently than how the animated world had:

“Let’s be frank, the first season of the animated series was geared toward little kids, but as the books went on, the themes became way more mature and you still have that whimsical quality, but the themes were so much deeper and the character arcs were so much more mature. That quality is what they’re trying to bring into the first season.”

Do you think Netflix's live-action adaptation can live up to the quality of the original animated series? What Avatar project are you most excited to see?