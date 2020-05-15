Avatar The Last Airbender Is Now On Netflix

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender is considered by many to be one of the best Western animated series of all time, following the adventures of Aang, an airbender, who is attempting to come to terms with his status as the Avatar while simultaneously attempting to stop a world domination plot that has been set into motion by the Fire Nation, and now you can revisit, or watch for the first time, the series that is so beloved on Netflix! Dropping on the streaming service earlier today, all sixty one episodes of the series are available to binge for this weekend and beyond!

This isn't the only time that Netflix is looking to visit the world of Aang, as a live action series is in development with the streaming service that will be created by the minds behind the original animated series. While there haven't been a ton of new details with regards to casting, or how the live action adaptation may differentiate from its predecessor, the involvement of the original show runners has certainly left a lot of fans at ease with this upcoming new take on Aang and his battle against the Fire Nation!

If you just can't get enough of Avatar The Last Airbender, Netflix also has the live action movie that was directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film itself was received with serious mixed reviews, with many believing that it simply wasn't able to live up to the original series by any stretch of the imagination! Though the film might not have been a success for many, that hasn't stopped the originators of the series from taking another crack at it with the upcoming Netflix live action adaptation!

The story of the Avatar didn't end with Aang however, as the series got a sequel in the form of The Legend of Korra. Following the next Avatar after Aang's death as an old man, Korra brought to life a brand new world that saw benders fighting against the spread of technology and those who were looking to move civilization forward without the Avatar and their ilk. Running for four seasons, we're crossing our fingers that The Legend of Korra will also be brought to Netflix.

