Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans are Celebrating the Best Moments Now that it's on Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix, and fans have been using this major occasion to celebrate some of the series' best moments. As one of the most fondly remembered animated series of all time, it was a pretty big deal with Avatar: The Last Airbender finally was made available for streaming on Netflix in the United States. With a series full of heartbreaking emotional depth, splendid action scenes, and a great central cast of characters that fans still love to this day, Avatar: The Last Airbender has a lot to love.

So fans have taken this opportunity to highlight several of the anime's best arcs and episodes such as Zuko's gradual redemption throughout the series, that one beach episode, the hilarious meta episode with a play recapping the entire series, and more.