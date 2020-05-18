Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans are Celebrating the Best Moments Now that it's on Netflix
Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix, and fans have been using this major occasion to celebrate some of the series' best moments. As one of the most fondly remembered animated series of all time, it was a pretty big deal with Avatar: The Last Airbender finally was made available for streaming on Netflix in the United States. With a series full of heartbreaking emotional depth, splendid action scenes, and a great central cast of characters that fans still love to this day, Avatar: The Last Airbender has a lot to love.
So fans have taken this opportunity to highlight several of the anime's best arcs and episodes such as Zuko's gradual redemption throughout the series, that one beach episode, the hilarious meta episode with a play recapping the entire series, and more. Read on to see what fans are saying about Avatar: The Last Airbender now that it's on Netflix! Let us know your thoughts about the series in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
No Questions Necessary
so avatar the last air bender is finally on netflix & let me just say—toph is still the baddest bitch, no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/XNnTHgoZe0— tiana (@localgubbin) May 15, 2020
Zutara Fans Represent
now that avatar the last airbender is back on Netflix it’s time to discuss the cold hard truth that Zuko and Katara were way better matched than Katara and Aang pic.twitter.com/fVfOHSY81f— lindsay (@vmnisms) May 15, 2020
Remember that Beach Episode?
since avatar the last airbender is on netflix, The Beach (s3,e5) is one of the best episodes that had ever aired in the series. iconic pic.twitter.com/cXY3KPleZv— 6’4 (@mitchiejae) May 16, 2020
Avatar Has So Many Badasses!
in honor of avatar being on netflix now, here’s an edit my little sister made of avatar’s most badass girl moments :^) pic.twitter.com/9HAKBPwbeD— vandu (@vandusathiya) May 17, 2020
Azula Though
avatar is on netflix time to post azula fancam pic.twitter.com/3CDrUsmXBL— minnah zaheer (@glosstones) May 15, 2020
Where Are All the Ember Island Players Fans?
Since avatar the last airbender is on netflix now, let’s just talk about how this play was better than the live action movie pic.twitter.com/pVAl1vxAdy— Regina Delgadillo (@regenad08) May 17, 2020
Zuko's Redemption Arc Still Hits
avatar the last airbender is on Netflix and i’m repeatedly watching the zuko redemption arc FOREVER pic.twitter.com/fwluFP8cg2— poptart stan acc 🇲🇽 (@babwyla_) May 15, 2020
...It Still Hits HARD
Me seeing the Zuko character arc again while rewatching Avatar on Netflix pic.twitter.com/wddIuTQ4W0— zuko_the_goat (@zuko_the_goat) May 16, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.