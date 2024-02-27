Avatar: The Last Airbender - What Netflix's Series Does Better Than The Original

When it comes to live-action adaptations, Avatar: The Last Airbender was one that many fans believed could not be successfully brought to life. While the reception to the latest Netflix series has been mixed, the first days of Avatar's new television show have been a big winner for the streaming service. While bending fans might agree that this new take on the bending world doesn't surpass the source material entirely, there is one aspect of Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series that does outpace the Nickelodeon series.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Netflix's new Avatar: The Last Airbender series, be forewarned that we'll be touching on spoiler territory. One of the biggest changes that Netflix's series made when it came to Aang's story was a closer look at the inner workings of the Fire Nation. Daniel Dae Kim had much more to work with in this interpretation of the Fire Nation, and the first season had Elizabeth Yu introducing Azula far earlier than her initial season two debut. Thanks to these changes, viewers get the opportunity to learn more about the villains in the background, while also giving fans a scene that wasn't featured in the original series.

(Photo: Netflix & Nickelodeon)

Lu Ten's Funeral

A pivotal moment takes place in episode four of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender that didn't arrive in the original series. For the first time, bending fans are able to see the funeral of Uncle Iroh's son, Lu Ten. During this scene, we are not only shown a heart-breaking scene of Iroh attempting to come to grips with his loss but a closer look at Prince Zuko's character as well.

In attempting to ease his uncle's pain, Zuko first states that it is a great honor for Lu Ten to die in honor of the Fire Nation. Stopping himself, the son of Ozai returns and tells his uncle a story about Lu Ten giving Zuko a special pendant to increase one's bravery. Saying that Lu Ten would never need the item as he was the bravest person he had ever met, the moment not only affects Iroh, but it lays the seeds for the relationship between the uncle and nephew.

What elements from the live-action series do you think overcame the source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.