Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender - Why One Star Watched the Original Show 26 Times

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been doing big numbers for Netflix so far, becoming one of the top-ranking shows for the streaming service for its opening days. In staying true to the source material, it was clear that the showrunners were calling on many of the elements that made the original series a success. In helping to prepare for their role as one of the biggest benders of the series, an Avatar star watched the animated show a good amount before the cameras started rolling.

Gordon Cormier isn't the first Hollywood star to take on the world of Avatar in a live-action format. Noah Ringer took on the role in 2010's The Last Airbender, a controversial film that many fans thought was unable to live up to the source material. Since the release of the Netflix series, bending fans have debated the pros and cons of creating a live-action adaptation, though the show has won fans over with both its storytelling and martial arts. Considering how believed the animated series is, it's no surprise to hear that Cormier took the opportunity to revisit Aang and his fight against the Fire Nation dozens of times.

Gordon Cormier's Devotion To Bending

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cormier discussed how he could not stop watching Avatar: The Last Airbender when he was confirmed to be a part of the live-action adaptation, "After I booked the role, I looked up the animated series. I watched it 26 times, because I became a giant fan. I didn't even really watch it to study my character — the first time was for that. Then I watched it again for the fun of it, and again, again, again, again. I feel like I really got to know Aang, to see what he's going through and hopefully bring that into the live action, with a little bit deeper and darker tones."

Cormier also took the opportunity to comment on what he hopes to do with Aang should Netflix confirm a second season and beyond, "I really want to do that episode right before I go fight the fire lord and Aang won't sleep. I start to see all these visions, and Momo and Appa start talking. It'd be so awesome."

What do you think of Gordon Cormier's take on the Last Airbender?

