Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Goes Bowling For Cabbages

The Cabbage Merchant has become a legend in the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender. While not participating in the war featuring Aang, his friends, and the Fire Nation, the slinger of cabbages made numerous appearances wherein his cart would routinely be destroyed thanks to events out of his hands. With Netflix's live-action adaptation set to premiere this month, the cast that will bring the benders to life recently took the chance to "bowl for cabbages" to pay homage to the beloved character and the show's long-running joke.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans were thrilled to hear that Netflix's upcoming adaptation would bring the Cabbage Merchant to life when it was originally announced. Played by actor James Sie, the character has become a beloved figure in the franchise. Ironically enough, despite the many trials and tribulations that the merchant faces in the original series, The Legend of Korra reveals that the merchant's progeny are able to create a "Cabbage Corporation" in the future. The corporation itself becomes a major player in the future timeline, showing how the Cabbage Merchant's efforts weren't in vain and helped to build a cabbage empire when Korra took the reins of the franchise.

Avatar: The Last Cabbage Merchant

To help celebrate "National Cabbage Day", Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender assembled its young benders to try to knock down pins using cabbages. The bowlers include Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko). Viewers will have to wait until February 22nd to see how the Cabbage Merchant will make an appearance in the live-action adaptation's first season.

THEIR CABBAGES! Happy National Cabbage Day from the cast of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER 🥬 pic.twitter.com/Pddm4SBuvx — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 17, 2024

While Netflix might have the next big Avatar: The Last Airbender project hitting the screen, Avatar Studios at Paramount is currently working on returning to the original animated universe with new adventures. Set to hit theaters in 2025, the first movie will reportedly feature Aang and his friends as adults, introducing fans to a big new take on the benders that started it all. So far, two other movies have been confirmed to follow next year's project, though their stories remain a mystery.

Are you hyped to see the live-action Cabbage Merchant hit the small screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of benders.