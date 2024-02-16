Avatar: The Last Airbender's Benders Assemble For Series Premiere

One week from the premiere of the new live-action series on Netflix, the benders have gathered to kick things off.

In one week, Netflix is planning to introduce a new generation of viewers to the world of Aang and his friends in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Creating a new live-action adaptation for the animated series, playing on the success of the live-action One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, the streaming service has a high bar to clear when it comes to honoring the source material. To get fans prepped for the show's arrival, the premiere gathered the young actors taking on the franchise's most popular benders.

When it comes to the young cast, the main benders will be played by Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawntiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. When it comes to the adults of this bending world, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is set to play Uncle Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as the Fire Lord Ozai, and Ken Legun as Commander Zhao.

Avatar Assembles Its Benders

is a firebender in here or is it just the cast of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER at their premiere 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TA1fvcVt5z — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 16, 2024

If you want to learn more about Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, the streaming service is prepping fans for its arrival on February 22nd, The official description of the new live-action take on Aang and his fellow benders reads as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The description continues, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

Do you think Netflix's take on the benders will live up to its source material?