Netflix's Aang Discusses Keeping His Character's Joy in Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender's newest live-action adaptation in one week from arriving on Netflix. The stars of the series, and many other big names at Netflix, had the opportunity to check out the premiere of the series in Hollywood this week. Taking the chance to talk during the premiere, the young actor who portrays Aang, Gordon Cormier, talked about how he wanted to bring the joy from the original series to this new take on the bending world.

While the fight against the Fire Nation had its fair share of brutal moments, Aang, Katara, and Sokka would often find ways to keep things light. Aang especially had all the reason in the world to be depressed, as the Air Tribe was wiped out by the Fire Nation. Luckily, the benders still are able to know when to get serious when the need arises.

Gordon Cormier Talks Keeping Aang's Joy

Cormier stated the following when it came to his role as the lead in Avatar: The Last Airbender, "When I did this character, I mainly wanted to focus on keeping Aang's joy, happiness, and twelve-year-old spirit in general. I feel like now that this is in live-action, I feel we can dive deeper into Aang's emotional side because there was a genocide. All of Aang's family and friends died, so we can visit more of the darker parts."

If you want to learn more about Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, the streaming service has released an official description for the adaptation that is arriving on its platform on February 22nd. The description reads as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The official breakdown continues, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."