Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Unpacks Its Best Hidden Easter Eggs

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still in the midst of its takeover with Netflix ever since the live-action series adaptation debuted last month, and now the cast is helping to unpack all of the hidden Easter Eggs in it with a special new video! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been soaring in the ratings with Netflix since its launch, and it's no mystery as to why as the live-action series shows a lot of love to the original animated version. It ranges from big scenes adapted directly to sneakily introducing smaller Easter Eggs within its episodes.

While fans are currently waiting for what's next from the now in the works second and third seasons of the series, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are watching and rewatching the first season. Not only does it adapt material from the first two seasons of the original animated show, there are also lots of fun Easter Eggs hidden throughout that fans might not have noticed the first time around. To help fans point them all out, Netflix has shared a special video with the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender as they zone in on its hidden secrets! Check it out below:

You earned serious bragging rights you caught all of these Easter eggs in AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER pic.twitter.com/9upqeD6Ckf — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) March 7, 2024

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender – What's Next?

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 with Netflix, but it has yet to be revealed when the new seasons will be releasing with the service nor when production on these new episodes will fully begin. The three season order means we'll likely get a full live-action adaptation of the original animated series, and you can check out how it all began with the eight episode first season streaming with Netflix. ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review:

"...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

