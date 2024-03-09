Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Already Teasing Zuko's Long Hair

Dallas Liu was one of the best parts of the live-action Avatar and it looks like he's prepping for the Avatar's return.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a big hit for Netflix, becoming one of the most popular live-action series for the streaming service. Once the first season arrived on the platform, Netflix wasted little time in confirming that not only would Aang and his friends return for a second season, but a third season as well. As the series continues, the characters will see some big changes and it seems like Dallas Liu is preparing for Prince Zuko's upcoming journey by letting his hair grow out.

One of the biggest elements of the live-action adaptation that changed from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender was the new storylines given to the Fire Nation. While Zuko had played a heavy role in the animated series' first season, the Netflix show gave viewers the opportunity to see more of both the Fire Lord Ozai and princess Azula. As Zuko traveled alongside Uncle Iroh in an attempt to capture Aang, viewers were able to see the differences in how the Fire Nation was working in the background to advance their plans of taking over the world. With seasons two and three in the works, it would come as no surprise to see if more changes would be instituted for the Netflix series.

Prince Zuko is Prepping For Season Two

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are noticing that Dallas Liu is letting his hair grow out in recent interviews. As fans of the original series know, the Prince of the Fire Nation is struggling with his duty to his nation and the idea that he needs to live his own life. In the future of the live-action adaptation, we're sure to see more of Zuko's troubled journey, especially when Azula finally sees her brother for a family reunion.

ZUKO WITH HAIR ERA IS COMING THANK YOU NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/JDfVbRDZHJ — ceo of dallas liu (@zukokins) March 6, 2024

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender isn't the only project that might see Prince Zuko front and center. In the future, Paramount's Avatar Studios is releasing new animated movies that will expand on the bending universe. The first of which has already confirmed that it will focus on Aang and his friends as adults, meaning that we might see Zuko acting as the new Fire Lord with his father defeated by the Avatar in the original series finale.

