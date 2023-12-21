Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares New Stills

Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the edge of a make-or-break comeback. While the animated series is prepping new projects behind the scenes, Netflix's take on the franchise is nearing its debut. Next year, the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will hit next with eight episodes. Now, the series is hyping fans with a special gift, and it gives us a first look at several familiar faces!

As you can see below, Avatar: The Last Airbender released a slew of new visuals in honor of the winter solstice. The six shots brings different characters from the Avatar Universe to life. And yes, Aang is included in this special drop.

The winter solstice has delivered new faces from Avatar: The Last Airbender ❄️



Casey Camp-Horinek is Gran Gran

Tamlyn Tomita is Mayor Yukari

Danny Pudi is The Mechanist

Sebastian Amoruso is Jet

Arden Cho is June pic.twitter.com/tJf5g7T85W — Netflix (@netflix) December 21, 2023

As you can see above, the image on the top left brings Gran Gran to life courtesy of Casey Camp-Horinek. The image next to them focuses on Suki with Mayor Yukari. In the following shots, we are treated with other special peeks including Danny Audi's Mechanist and Jet courtesy of Sebastian Amoruso. Finally, the shots are topped with a look at June preparing for battle while another shows Aang in deep meditation.

At this point, Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated to bring its big premiere around in early 2024. This live-action adaptation is the franchise's second, so the stakes are high here. Hollywood infamously botched its take on Aang's story with The Last Airbender, so fans worldwide are wary of this big adaptation. But thanks to this latest sneak-peek, we can see things are going rather smoothly for Avatar: The Last Airbender right now.

If you want to check out the original animated hit before its live-action adaptation drops, we've got you! You can find the Nickelodeon series on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. These days, the animated series is back in action behind the scenes as Paramount founded Avatar Studios. The organization is slated to revive Avatar in animation, and its first big film is expected to debut in 2025.

