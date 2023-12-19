Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Releases New Image

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for a major release. It has been some years since the hit series dropped any new content, but that will change before long. If you did not realize, Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will debut soon, and a new still from the show has been released.

As you can see below, the new image comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The still was shared to celebrate the biggest new shows of 2024. After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender will go live in February, and this new image puts Aang center stage with his best friends.

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly / Netflix)

To the left, we can see Aang in his Air Temple garb, and his blue tattoos are on display. As for Katara, we can see the young water bender is standing between her new friend and her older brother. Both Katara and Sokka are dressed in the traditional blue robes of their water tribe, but they are most definitely not home here. In the shot, the trio are shown deep in the forest, so their trek to restore balance to the elemental nations has begun.

With just a few months left before the show drops, Avatar: The Last Airbender is preparing for a comeback tour. The series has been a hit since it first launched on Nickelodeon in 2005. The animated Avatar series has enjoyed a major resurgence in the past few years, and this sparked Netflix's interest in a live-action adaptation. Of course, the service has the tough job of convincing naysayers about the project. Avatar has already had one live-action adaptation, and the movie by direct M. Night Shyamalan was infamously panned by... well, everyone.

Soon, this new live-action take on Avatar: The Last Bender will get the chance to prove itself. If you want to check out the original series before then, you can binge the Nickelodeon show with ease. Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. So if you want to know more about Aang, you can check out the official synopsis of Avatar below:

"As the evil Fire Nation plots to conquer the Air, Water, and Earth Nations, Aang, a young boy found frozen in an iceberg, becomes a reluctant hero when he's told he is the only one who can master the elements and bring peace to his world."

What do you think about this latest look at Avatar: The Last Airbender? Will you be tuning in?