Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Might Have Found Its Jet

Avatar The Last Airbender, like One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, will be receiving a live-action adaptation thanks to Netflix in the future. Several members of the main cast, along with ancillary characters that ran into Aang and the gang in their journey to defeat the Fire Nation, have been revealed for the upcoming streaming production, though one name has been absent, until now. While not yet confirmed by Netflix, the live-action bending universe might have found its Jet.

Season One's production for Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender recently wrapped and despite this fact, the streaming service has been tight-lipped regarding a potential release date, as well as any news on a trailer or images of the main cast in costume. If you aren't familiar with the young actors that will be portraying Aang and his gang, Gordon Cormier will be bringing the Avatar to life, Kiawentiio plays the part of Katara, Ian Ousley is Sokka, and Dallas Liu is playing the conflicted prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko. Long-time actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will take on the role of Uncle Iroh while Daniel Dae Kim will bring the nefarious Fire Lord Ozai to the realm of live-action.

According to the outlet, Avatar News, the role of Jet will be portrayed by actor Sebastian Amoruso, who fans might know best from his role in Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer television adaptation of the horror franchise.

(Photo: Amazon)

Jet was the definition of a "rogue" in the animated series, leading a group of Earth Kingdom orphans that were dubbed the "Freedom Fighters". Unfortunately for the teenage freedom fighter, he died in a conflict with the villainous Long Feng during the events of the second season. For years following the traumatic event, fans debated whether or not Jet truly did die during this battle, though the fact that he would never return in either Avatar The Last Airbender or its sequel series, The Legend of Korra, certainly speaks to the idea that Jet didn't make it out of the series alive.

What do you think of this potential casting for Netflix's live-action bending adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.

Via Avatar News