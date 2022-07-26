Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender May Have Found Its King Bumi

Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the up these days thanks to its resurgence amid the pandemic. Aang and Korra hit up Netflix to introduce themselves to millions of new viewers a couple of years back. In the wake of its turnaround, Avatar is working on new projects to expand its universe, and this includes Netflix's live-action adaptation. And now, a new report is live and suggests the TV series has found its King Bumi.

The update comes from Avatar News and Knight Edge Media as you can see below. The new report says Netflix has cast King Bumi, and the actor who will oversee the Earth Kingdom ruler is Utkarsh Ambudkar. At this time, no official word has been given on this casting by Netflix or the actor's team. So until such word goes live, this update is little more than a report though Avatar News has a solid track record with its live-action reveals.

Utkarsh Ambudkar has been cast as King Bumi of Omashu in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series! He has already filmed his scenes for Season 1.



He's best known for Pitch Perfect, Free Guy (2021), Ghosts, Never Have I Ever, and The Dropout.



(Source: @KnightEdgeMedia) pic.twitter.com/r5eAUesGZG — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) July 25, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Ambudkar, the actor is no stranger to television and film. The actor has starred in everything from Free Guy to The Midy Project and Pitch Perfect. Most recently, Ambudkar worked on two television series, The Dropout and Ghosts.

If this report is spot on, then this actor joins a slew of talented stars who have officially joined Netflix's live-action adaptation. Gordon Cormier is slated to play Aang while Ian Ousley oversees Sokka. Kiawentiio has been cast as Katara, and when it comes to the Fire Nation royals, everyone from Dallas James Liu to Daniel Dae Kim and Elizabeth You will oversee the family. At this time, Netflix has yet to release any official images or footage from Avatar, but fans hope they will get an update before the year ends.

What do you make of this latest report about Avatar's live-action series? Do you think Netflix has nailed its casting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.