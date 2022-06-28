Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Wraps Filming on Season One

Avatar The Last Airbender remains a popular commodity within the realm of entertainment, even though its been over fifteen years since the series first arrived on Nickelodeon and introduced fans to the world of bending that is populated by the likes of Aang, Korra, Toph, Katara, Sokka, and more. With Avatar Studios working on new animated projects that will continue the universe of bending, Netflix has recently wrapped production on its live-action adaptation, with the main actors that are bringing Aang and the gang to life celebrating their time on set with one another.

Currently, the streaming service has been tight-lipped as to when this live-action adaptation will be arriving on Netflix, though with production wrapping, we would imagine that it will hit early next year, if not later in 2022. Avatar The Last Airbender isn't the only animated adaptation that is set to hit the platform in the future, with Netflix also working on the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. While the previous live-action anime adaptation on Netflix, Cowboy Bebop, failed to secure additional seasons following its first, fans are wondering if the upcoming live-action series following Aang and his friends will be able to buck the trend.

Gordon Cormier, the young actor who will be playing Aang in Netflix's live-action adaptation, celebrated the production wrapping alongside the other main actors of the series, sharing a photo with the likes of Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, and Ian Ousley:

Avatar The Last Airbender's upcoming animated projects from Avatar Studios have yet to reveal what stories they'll be diving into to further explore the universe that introduced us to the Fire Nation, Earth Kingdom, Water Tribe, and Air Nomads. Of course, as fans well know, there are plenty of avenues for Paramount to explore when it comes to the stories of Aang, Korra, and beyond, though rumors have begun swirling that the projects could revolve around the likes of Kyoshi, Zuko, and Korra to name a few. Ultimately, fans of the franchise will just have to wait and see when it comes to how the future of the franchise will progress.

Do you have high hopes for the upcoming Avatar The Last Airbender live-action adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.